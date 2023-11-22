Azerbaijan national football team manager Gianni De Biasi sacked

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan national football team parted ways with head coach Gianni De Biasi, General Secretary of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) Sarkhan Hajiyev told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Such a decision was made at the extraordinary meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee (EC).

According to Hajiyev, the Italian coach requested not to extend the term of his contract, which will expire at the end of November. His request was accepted by the Executive Committee.

Gianni De Biasi was appointed the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team in August 2020.

