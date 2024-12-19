Azerbaijan, NATO discuss partnership

Photo: Official X account of Jafar Huseynzada, Head of Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO

Jafar Huseynzada, Head of Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO, met with Rear Admiral Bruasdal Gunnstein, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Alliance’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE).

During the meeting, the parties discussed the partnership between Azerbaijan and NATO, News.Az reports.“I was very delighted to meet with SHAPE Deputy Chief of Staff, Rear Admiral Bruasdal Gunnstein and discuss Azerbaijan-NATO partnership. I expressed our gratitude for the warm reception of young diplomats from Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry,” Huseynzada said on X.

