Azerbaijan, NATO discuss partnership prospects, regional issues

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday held a meeting with NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoană as part of his working visit to Brussels, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The parties exchanged views on topical issues of the NATO-Azerbaijan partnership, prospects for its future development, as well as regional issues.

Minister Bayramov hailed the results achieved in some areas of the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership.

He also pointed out Azerbaijan’s contributions to NATO-led operations aimed at defending international peace and security.

The top diplomat also informed the NATO official about the restoration and reconstruction work launched by the Azerbaijani government in the country’s territories liberated from occupation. Minister Bayramov reiterated Azerbaijan’s readiness to normalize ties with Armenia on the basis of the principles of international law.

Geoană, in turn, praised Azerbaijan’s defense reforms and the country’s contributions to NATO-led missions. The deputy secretary-general thanked Azerbaijan for its partnership with the Alliance, in particular for its participation in the operation conducted in Afghanistan.

The parties expressed their readiness to continue the political dialogue and practical cooperation in line with the goals and principles of the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program.

News.Az