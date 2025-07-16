Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, NATO discuss prospects for development of cooperation

Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s International Military Cooperation Department hosted a working meeting with NATO experts.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The parties also discussed the work done within the framework of the NATO documents “Individually Tailored Partnership Program” and “Planning and Review Process”.


