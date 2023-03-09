Azerbaijan, NATO discuss prospects for development of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 9, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the Chief of Staff of NATO Allied Land Command, Lieutenant General Mustafa Oğuz, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Chief of the General Staff greeted the guest and noted the development of relations between Azerbaijan and NATO, as well as the active participation of Azerbaijan Army’s representatives in various NATO programs.

At the meeting, the North Atlantic Alliance's contribution to the training of Azerbaijan Army Units as part of NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) was highly appreciated, as well as the directions of joint activities against existing and potential threats were discussed.

Lieutenant General M. Oğuz expressed his satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan and highly appreciated the activities of the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army in all fields including the professionalism of peacekeeping missions within the framework of partnership with NATO.

In the end, prospects for the development of cooperation with NATO in various fields were discussed.

News.Az