Azerbaijan, NATO mull future prospects of cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov met with NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia James Apparturai within the framework of his working visit to Belgium.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of partnership between Azerbaijan and NATO, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

NATO Secretary General expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for the "Commitment Support Operation" aimed at establishing peace in Afghanistan and the technical and financial support to the Afghan National Army Trust Fund.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on regional issues. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia and illegal presence of Armenian troops in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan remain a serious threat to regional peace and security. In addition, they highly appreciated the meeting of the commander of the NATO Allied Force in Europe and the Chief of General Staff of the Russian Federation in Baku.

The sides also exchanged views on the future prospects of the Azerbaijani-NATO relations, issues on the international agenda.

