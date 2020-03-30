Azerbaijan Naval Force conduct tactical exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces have conducted tactical exercises, involving ships and boats in line with the plan approved by the country’s defense minister.

The exercises were aimed at ensuring the maintenance of an advantageous operational regime and organizing the protection of oil and gas production areas, as well as subsea pipelines areas.

The general actions of the crews of ships and boats were reviewed and analyzed at the end of the exercises.

News.Az

