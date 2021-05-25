Azerbaijan Naval Forces carry out combat firing (VIDEO)
- 25 May 2021 13:34
- 05 Oct 2025 06:45
- 161459
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-naval-forces-carry-out-combat-firing-video Copied
In accordance with the combat training plan for 2021, the ships of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces carried out combat firing at a naval range in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.
The elements of organizing interoperability and communications between ships were also worked out.