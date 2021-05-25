Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Naval Forces carry out combat firing (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan Naval Forces carry out combat firing (VIDEO)

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2021, the ships of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces carried out combat firing at a naval range in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.  

The elements of organizing interoperability and communications between ships were also worked out.


