Azerbaijan Naval Forces commander’s visit to US continues

The 25th International Seapower Symposium held in Newport, USA with the participation of senior international naval leaders from 90 countries and heads of different marine organizations continues.

As part of the symposium, Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov met with Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu and U.S. Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

During the meetings, the sides held a detailed exchange of views on prospects for the development of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces’ cooperation with the Turkish Naval Forces and U.S. Navy in the military, military-educational and other spheres, as well as issues of mutual interest.

News.Az