Azerbaijan Naval Forces conduct Marines Commando Basic Course

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022 approved by Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, the Marines Commando Basic Course is being conducted in the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

In accordance with the plan, servicemen study the characteristics of explosive devices and the rules of their use both theoretically and practically during the engineer-sapper training.

Moreover, classes on military topography, mountain training, fire and physical trainings, and other subjects are being held with the participants during the course.

Servicemen who will complete the Marines Commando Basic Course will be awarded certificates.

News.Az