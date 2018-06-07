Azerbaijan Naval Forces hold practical training

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces have conducted practical training, the Defense Ministry told APA.

At the initial stage of the training, tasks were carried out to move out a group of ships, units, and subunits to concentration areas, get them in combat forming, as well as train military personnel for sailing. During subsequent stages, the ships have destroyed floating mines, sea and air targets of the imaginary enemy by accurate fire.

The military personnel involved in the practical training has successfully fulfilled all the tasks.

