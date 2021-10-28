Azerbaijan Naval Forces holds contest for ”Best Ship Division” title (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the combat training plan for 2021, the Naval Forces held a contest for the title of "Best Ship Division", Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told News.Az

The main purpose of the contest is to improve the combat readiness and fighting spirit of units, increase the knowledge and skills of servicemen in their specialties and professional activities, to determine the best division of ships.

In the contest, which consisted of three stages, the higher command conducted the first drill review of the personnel. Weapons and technical equipment were inspected as well. Then, the organization of military service and storage conditions of material and technical means were inspected in the military unit.

In the end, the combat readiness of the units fulfilling fire and other tactical standards was assessed.

After analyzing the results of the final stage the winners were awarded by higher command.

News.Az