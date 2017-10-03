Azerbaijan Naval Forces’ warships depart for Iran on a friendly visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani navy personnel plan to hold a meeting with Iran's naval command in the Caspian Sea zone.

In accordance with the Agreement on military cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Iran, the G-122 and G-124 patrol ships of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces departed for Iran on a friendly visit on October 3, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reports.

Within the framework of the visit, which will last until October 7, Azerbaijani navy personnel plan to hold a meeting with Iran's naval command in the Caspian Sea zone, visit the naval base in Enzeli and participate in a number of other events.

News.Az

