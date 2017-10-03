Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Naval Forces’ warships depart for Iran on a friendly visit

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan Naval Forces’ warships depart for Iran on a friendly visit

Azerbaijani navy personnel plan to hold a meeting with Iran's naval command in the Caspian Sea zone.

In accordance with the Agreement on military cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Iran, the G-122 and G-124 patrol ships of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces departed for Iran on a friendly visit on October 3, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reports.

Within the framework of the visit, which will last until October 7, Azerbaijani navy personnel plan to hold a meeting with Iran's naval command in the Caspian Sea zone, visit the naval base in Enzeli and participate in a number of other events.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      