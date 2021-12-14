Azerbaijan nears 11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 34,799 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Over the past day, as many as 4,359 citizens received the first dose, 5,153 – the second dose and 25,287 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 10,928,879 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,124,934 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,622,381 people - the second dose and 1,81,564 people booster dose.

News.Az