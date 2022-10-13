President Aliyev: Azerbaijan needs nearly 30 years and 25 billion US dollars to solve issues related to demining

Azerbaijan is among one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia held in Astana, News.Az reports.

According to initial estimations, during the times of occupation, Armenia planted more than one million landmines, the head of state noted.

“During 2 years after the Second Karabakh War, more than 250 Azerbaijani citizens were killed or severely injured as a result of landmine explosions. International experts estimate that Azerbaijan needs nearly 30 years and 25 billion US dollars to solve issues related to demining,” President Aliyev said.

“Now, in parallel with mine clearance operations, Azerbaijan with its own financial resources, undertakes a large-scale reconstruction works in the liberated areas. We have also begun the return process of the former internally displaced persons back to their native lands. The program called “Great Return” has started,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az