Azerbaijan negotiates joint production of pharmaceuticals with companies from four countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is currently holding negotiations on the joint production of pharmaceuticals with companies from Turkey, the UAE, Japan and South Korea, according to the Ministry of Economy.

The foundation stone for two pharmaceutical plants has been laid in Pirallahi Industrial Park, AzerTag reports. The construction of $4 billion Diamed Co plant, which will produce single use syringes, will be finalized in 2018. The plant will create around 350 jobs, the ministry said.

News.Az

News.Az