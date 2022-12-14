Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss bilateral ties, post-conflict situation in S. Caucasus

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss bilateral ties, post-conflict situation in S. Caucasus

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev held a meeting with Deputy Political Director of the Dutch Foreign Ministry Erica Schouten, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands and the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus.

“Such a wonderful meeting and frank discussion with Erica Schouten on regional security, human rights, Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations, the post-conflict situation, the Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation and the Lachin corridor. We must continue to work together for a peaceful, secure and prosperous South Caucasus,” Ambassador Mustafayev said on Twitter.

News about - Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss bilateral ties, post-conflict situation in S. Caucasus


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      