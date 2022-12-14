Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss bilateral ties, post-conflict situation in S. Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev held a meeting with Deputy Political Director of the Dutch Foreign Ministry Erica Schouten, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands and the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus.

“Such a wonderful meeting and frank discussion with Erica Schouten on regional security, human rights, Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations, the post-conflict situation, the Azerbaijan-Armenia reconciliation and the Lachin corridor. We must continue to work together for a peaceful, secure and prosperous South Caucasus,” Ambassador Mustafayev said on Twitter.

News.Az