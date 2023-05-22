Azerbaijan neutralized 31 landmines, over 480 UXOs in its liberated territories last week
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 15 to 20 May, 17 anti-personnel and 14 anti-tank landmines, as well as 484 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, nearly 213 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.