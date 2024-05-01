Azerbaijan neutralized over 330 landmines in its liberated territories last month

Azerbaijan neutralized over 330 landmines in its liberated territories last month

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories last month, 141 anti-personnel and 191 anti-tank landmines, as well as 2,502 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, more than 6,000 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.

News.Az