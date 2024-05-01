Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan neutralized over 330 landmines in its liberated territories last month

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories last month, 141 anti-personnel and 191 anti-tank landmines, as well as 2,502 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, more than 6,000 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

