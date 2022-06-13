Azerbaijan neutralizes 107 landmines in its liberated territories last week
13 Jun 2022
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from June 6 to 11, as many as 96 anti-personnel and 11 anti-tank mines, as well as 685 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, nearly 544 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.