Azerbaijan neutralizes 125 mines in its liberated territories last week
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from April 11 to 16, as many as 59 anti-personnel and 66 anti-tank mines, as well as 156 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, over 445 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.