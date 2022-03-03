Azerbaijan neutralizes 159 more landmines in its liberated territories
Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation following the 44-day Second Karabakh War.
During the mine clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, 96 anti-personnel and 63 anti-tank mines, as well as 601 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from February 1 to 28, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.
As a result, over 370 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.