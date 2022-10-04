Azerbaijan neutralizes mines buried by Armenian sabotage groups in Dashkasan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The territory of Azerbaijan’s Dashkasan region is being cleared from mines buried during a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijani engineer-sappers detected 452 Armenian-made E-001 M anti-personnel mines, buried by Armenian sabotage groups in this territory, and neutralized them in compliance with safety regulations.

The Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units continue activities on clearing the Azerbaijani territories mined by the opposing side.

News.Az