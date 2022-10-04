Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan neutralizes mines buried by Armenian sabotage groups in Dashkasan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan neutralizes mines buried by Armenian sabotage groups in Dashkasan

The territory of Azerbaijan’s Dashkasan region is being cleared from mines buried during a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijani engineer-sappers detected 452 Armenian-made E-001 M anti-personnel mines, buried by Armenian sabotage groups in this territory, and neutralized them in compliance with safety regulations.

The Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units continue activities on clearing the Azerbaijani territories mined by the opposing side.

News about - Azerbaijan neutralizes mines buried by Armenian sabotage groups in Dashkasan

News about - Azerbaijan neutralizes mines buried by Armenian sabotage groups in Dashkasan

News about - Azerbaijan neutralizes mines buried by Armenian sabotage groups in Dashkasan


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      