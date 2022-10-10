Azerbaijan neutralizes mines recently detected in Kalbajar and Dashkasan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units continue activities on demining the liberated territories and supply roads, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

As a result of demining activities, from October 8 until today, 63 PMN-E anti-personnel mines, 89 PMN-2 anti-personnel mines, and 1 OZM-72E anti-personnel fragmentation mine recently detected in the territory of the Kalbajar and Dashkasan regions were neutralized in compliance with safety regulations.

Necessary activities on engineering support are underway in the liberated territories.

