Azerbaijan neutralizes more mines buried by Armenian saboteurs in Lachin

Work on the detection and neutralization of mines buried by the Armenian armed forces’ sabotage groups in the territory of Azerbaijan continues.

On September 20, as a result of demining activities conducted by our engineer-sappers, another 90 E-001 M type anti-personnel mines produced in Armenia in 2021 were detected in the ravine gap of the Boyuk Ishigli Mount in the territory of the Lachin region and neutralized.

The Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units continue their activities with high professionalism to clear the Azerbaijani territories mined by the opposing side.

News.Az