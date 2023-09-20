Azerbaijan neutralizes only legitimate military targets: Prosecutor General’s Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

“As you know, the Azerbaijan Armed Forces do not target civilians or any civilian facilities within the framework of the local anti-terrorist measures. Only legitimate military targets are neutralized. However, as during the 44-day Patriotic War, illegal Armenian armed groups continue to carry out terrorist attacks, targeting civilians, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings,” Kanan Zeynalov, senior prosecutor of the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office, said at a media briefing, News.Az reports.

He emphasized that 2 employees of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, who had been killed as a result of a terrorist act committed by illegal Armenian armed forces on September 19, were working there for building road infrastructure in the territories freed from occupation. 4 police officers were killed by a landmine planted by the sabotage group of the illegal Armenian armed groups were not involved in any military operations, but were sent to restore public order in the mentioned area, Kanan Zeynalov added.

