Azerbaijan neutralizes over 200 mines in its liberated territories last week

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 12 to 17 September, as many as 58 anti-personnel and 143 anti-tank mines, as well as 98 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, about 563 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

