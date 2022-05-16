Azerbaijan neutralizes over 240 landmines in its liberated lands last week

Azerbaijan neutralizes over 240 landmines in its liberated lands last week

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from May 9 to 14, as many as 183 anti-personnel and 59 anti-tank mines, as well as 493 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 399 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.

