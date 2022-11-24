Azerbaijan neutralizes over 2,700 Armenian-made landmines in Kalbajar, Lachin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since August 2022, a total of 2,728 landmines have been detected and neutralized in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Out of the overall number, 1,119 landmines were found in the Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, while 1,609 Armenian-made landmines in the Karabakh Economic Region.

“According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the minefield planted with 350 anti-personnel landmines, manufactured in Armenia in 2021 was discovered in the Saribaba high ground,” the statement said.

News.Az