Azerbaijan neutralizes over 300 mines in its liberated territories last week
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 22 to 27 August, as many as 240 anti-personnel and 69 anti-tank mines, as well as 81 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, about 731 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.