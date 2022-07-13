Azerbaijan neutralizes over 50 landmines in its liberated territories last week
- 13 Jul 2022 09:51
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 175174
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-neutralizes-over-50-landmines-in-its-liberated-territories-last-week Copied
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from July 4 to 8, as many as 46 anti-personnel and 5 anti-tank mines, as well as 264 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, nearly 586 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.