Azerbaijan neutralizes over 800 mines in its liberated territories last month

Azerbaijan neutralizes over 800 mines in its liberated territories last month

Azerbaijan neutralizes over 800 mines in its liberated territories last month

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation following the Second Karabakh War.

A total of 341 antipersonnel and 482 anti-tank mines, as well as 673 unexploded ordnances, were found and neutralized in April 2022 in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) told News.Az.

The mine-clearance work was carried out in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

Moreover, a 1,701-hectare-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances in the liberated territories, the agency added.

News.Az