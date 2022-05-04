Azerbaijan neutralizes over 800 mines in its liberated territories last month
Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation following the Second Karabakh War.
A total of 341 antipersonnel and 482 anti-tank mines, as well as 673 unexploded ordnances, were found and neutralized in April 2022 in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) told News.Az.
The mine-clearance work was carried out in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.
Moreover, a 1,701-hectare-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances in the liberated territories, the agency added.