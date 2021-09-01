Azerbaijan: No need for COVID passport to visit outdoor catering facilities

Azerbaijani citizens resting in open-air (outdoor) cafes, restaurants, teahouses and other catering facilities do not need a COVID passport, said Nurlan Aliyev, spokesman for the country's Interior Ministry.

He explained that this requirement only applies to closed spaces.

According to the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, starting from September 1, persons aged over 18 can use the services of catering facilities, hotels and large shopping centers only with a COVID passport.

News.Az