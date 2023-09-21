Azerbaijan nominates its candidacy for chairmanship of Asian Parliamentary Assembly

Azerbaijan nominates its candidacy for chairmanship of Asian Parliamentary Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has nominated its candidacy for the post of chairman of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly for 2024-2026.

Secretary General of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Mohammad Reza Majidi said this at a meeting of the committee, News.Az reports.

He said he would support Azerbaijan's candidacy.

Baku is hosting a meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs. The meeting is being held in the Milli Majlis.

A number of draft resolutions are expected to be discussed at the meeting.

Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and delegation of the Secretariat of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, as well as delegations of Bahrain, Palestine, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Cambodia, Kuwait, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Thailand, Tajikistan, Türkiye are taking part in the meeting.

News.Az