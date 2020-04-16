Azerbaijan not planning to resume int'l flights even in May

Azerbaijan is not planning to resume international flights even in May, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks Thursday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers in Baku.

Hajiyev noted that during the period of the special quarantine, passenger transportation is not allowed, with the exception of special charter flights.

“All this are aimed at preventing the virus from entering the country, as well as impeding the recurrence of infection,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az