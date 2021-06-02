Azerbaijan not to require PRC tests on COVID-19 for domestic flights

Azerbaijan not to require PRC tests on COVID-19 for domestic flights

PCR tests for COVID-19 won't be necessary for domestic flights in Azerbaijan, according to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The government has amended "Temporary rules for the organization of flights and passenger transportation by air in Azerbaijan during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic".

In accordance with the amendments, medical staff will take a swab for a PCR test for COVID-19 from passengers arriving on domestic flights at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

News.Az