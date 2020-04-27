Azerbaijan: Number of unemployed citizens receiving lump-sum payments up

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population said it has transferred a lump sum payment in the amount of 190 manat ($111.7) to another 50,000 unemployed and informally working low-income citizens who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus-related special quarantine regime.

In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev’s order, the lump-sum payment program’s coverage was tripled, in result of which these payments will be transferred to 600,000 people, the ministry reported.

“After obtaining the SMS permit to leave home, these persons will be able to apply for the payments to any bank branch or post office of Azerpost LLC, in accordance with the instructions in the SMS,” the ministry added.

The process of transferring the lump-sum payments has begun from April 9 and continues daily. Over the past few days, the ministry transferred 76 million manat (44.7 million) to 400,000 people of the above-mentioned category via local post offices and bank branches.

News.Az

News.Az