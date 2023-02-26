Azerbaijan observes moment of silence for Khojaly victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

A moment of silence was observed for the victims of the Khojaly genocide today at 17:00 local time across Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The traffic movement was halted for a minute. The national flags in cities, towns, districts and villages, as well as diplomatic missions in foreign countries were lowered.

Thousands of Baku residents have been visiting the Khojaly memorial in Khatai district since the early hours of Sunday to pay tribute to victims of the tragedy. Commemorative events are held across Azerbaijan.

In the early hours of February 26, 1992, Armenian armed forces attacked the city of Khojaly with the help of the 366th motorized rifle regiment of the former USSR and brutally massacred the civilian population. A total of 613 residents of the city, including 63 children and 106 women were brutally murdered, 1,275 people were taken prisoner and tortured. The fate of 197 of them is still unknown. A total of 5,379 residents of Khojaly were forcibly expelled from the city, eight families were completely destroyed, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one of their parents.

News.Az