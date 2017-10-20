Azerbaijan offers Arab countries to create joint investment funds

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Privatization program has already expanded in Azerbaijan, relevant portals have been created."

There are great opportunities for creation of joint ventures by Gulf Arab countries in the industrial parks of Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said at the business forum Azerbaijan-Gulf Cooperation Council.

According to him, there are opportunities for entrepreneurs in the industrial parks: “Privatization program has already expanded in Azerbaijan, relevant portals have been created. You can benefit these opportunities by using these portals”.



Mustafayev added that Azerbaijan and Gulf Arab countries might create joint investment funds: “We have Caspian International Investment Company. It’s possible to create investment funds in the analogical format. We are negotiating with Qatar to create an investment fund. I hope this project will be realized”.

