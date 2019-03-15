Azerbaijan offers condolences over deadly attacks on New Zealand mosques

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences following the deadly attacks on mosques in New Zealand.

“We are deeply grieved by dreadful news of mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died, and the people of New Zealand, and wish the injured soonest recovery,” the ministry tweeted Friday.

Gunmen entered two mosques and began shooting in New Zealand's city of Christchurch on Friday killing at least 40 people - an unprecedented attack in the country in the Pacific

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference that 20 others were in serious condition after the "terrorist" attack.

News.Az

