Azerbaijan offers condolences to Afghanistan over deadly floods
- 01 Sep 2020 11:30
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has extended condolences to Afghanistan over the loss of lives as a result of flash floods.
“We extend our deep condolences to the government and people of Afghanistan for the loss of lives as a result of the flash floods seriously affecting the country. We wish speedy recovery to all injured. Our support and solidarity is with Afghanistan in these hard times,” the ministry tweeted on Monday.