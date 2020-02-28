Azerbaijan offers condolences to Turkey over Idlib attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on Friday offered condolences to Turkey after a Syrian regime attack in Idlib martyred dozens of Turkish soldiers.

"We are deeply saddened by the news that Turkish soldiers were martyred in Idlib. We wish Allah's mercy on the martyrs, extend our condolences to their families and the Turkish nation," the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

At least 33 Turkish soldiers were martyred and tens of others injured late on Thursday in an airstrike by the Bashar al-Assad regime forces in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

News.Az

