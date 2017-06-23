Azerbaijan officially banned use and rent of foreign SIM cards

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed the amendments to the Law on Telecommunications, adopted by Milli Majlis on 16 May (Law #672-VQD).

In accordance with them a single database of fixed and active mobile numbers being kept in real time regime, Fineko/abc.az reports. At that, the subscribers are banned to transfer SIM cards, registered on their name, to other persons for use or rent on a paid basis.

At that, the agreement between the operator of the communication system and the subscriber will now include a personal photo of the mobile subscriber. Mobile operators will keep data on negotiations of their subscribers in roaming for at least one year.

