Azerbaijan officially banned use and rent of foreign SIM cards
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed the amendments to the Law on Telecommunications, adopted by Milli Majlis on 16 May (Law #672-VQD).
In accordance with them a single database of fixed and active mobile numbers being kept in real time regime, Fineko/abc.az reports. At that, the subscribers are banned to transfer SIM cards, registered on their name, to other persons for use or rent on a paid basis.
At that, the agreement between the operator of the communication system and the subscriber will now include a personal photo of the mobile subscriber. Mobile operators will keep data on negotiations of their subscribers in roaming for at least one year.
News.Az