Azerbaijan, OIC discuss prospects for cooperation

Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Shahin Abdullayev met on Sunday with OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha at the organization’s headquarters in Jeddah, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador briefed the OIC Secretary-General about the recent events in the Karabakh region of the country, and efforts to normalize relations with Armenia and ensure sustainable peace and security in the region.

According to him, following local anti-terrorism measures, the process of reintegration of Armenian residents of Garabagh region into the Azerbaijani society is continuing.

In his turn, the OIC Secretary-General expressed the Organization’s support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

He also noted that the initiatives and efforts of Baku towards establishing lasting peace, stability and security in the South Caucasus region, turning this geopolitically important area into a place of cooperation and progress are commendable.

The meeting addressed the issues concerning the prospects for cooperation between the OIC and Azerbaijan.

News.Az