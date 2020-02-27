Azerbaijan Oil Fund to continue investing in US real estate market

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) plans to continue investing in the US real estate market, stated SOFAZ executive director Israfil Mammadov in an interview.

Mammadov noted that according to the new investment policy, which came into force in 2012, the SOFAZ investment portfolio includes real estate and other new investment instruments. The main goal of this strategy was to diversify SOFAR's investment portfolio across various financial instruments and increase profitability, ABC.AZ reports.

"The Fund will continue investing in real estate in 2020. In accordance with the strategy for the current year, it is planned to invest in funds that invest in types of property with small risks that bring a stable income. It is also planned to continue investing in the US real estate market. These investments will be made both through funds and in the form of joint investments," he said.

News.Az

