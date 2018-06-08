Azerbaijan oil rises sharply

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan oil rose in price on June 8.

According to Oxu.Az, the price of a barrel of AzeriLight oil on the world market on Friday, June 8, increased by 1.89 dollars, or 2.48%, and amounted to 78.02 dollars per barrel.

In electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange NYMEX, the price of WTI crude oil rose by 0.08 dollars, or 0.12%, to $ 66.03.

At the London ICE exchange, the barrel of Brent crude oil fell by 0.08 dollars, or 0.10%, to 77.24 dollar.

News.Az

