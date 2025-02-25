Azerbaijan, Oman explore prospects for economic, trade cooperation

During the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Oman, including cooperation in economic, trade, energy security, tourism, educational fields, as well as regional and international security matters, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The parties stressed the importance of bilateral contacts and political consultations in enhancing Azerbaijan-Oman relations, noting that the establishment of an Azerbaijani Embassy in Oman has provided additional momentum for further developing relations.

They also deliberated on Azerbaijan’s initiatives in the fields of green energy, transport and communications, as well as the opportunities for possible joint projects in this regard.

The sides underscored the significance of continuing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Oman within regional and international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan's Presidency of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the outcomes achieved during COP29, emphasizing that additional opportunities emerged for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Oman.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, political consultations were held between the foreign ministries of the two countries. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, while the Omani delegation was headed by Undersecretary for Political Affairs at Oman’s Foreign Ministry Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Issa Alharthy.