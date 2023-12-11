Azerbaijan, Oman hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev visited the Sultanate of Oman on December 10 to participate in the 5th round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Sultanate of Oman.

The delegation of Oman at the political consultations was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al-Harisi, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides emphasized the importance of mutual visits between Azerbaijan and Oman, shared views on increasing trade turnover and noted the importance of developing inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The ministers also underscored the existence of a wide potential for the development of cooperation in the economic sphere.

During the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue mutual support between Azerbaijan and Oman within international organizations.

In addition, the sides shared views on several international and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az