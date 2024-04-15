Azerbaijan, Oman mull prospects for bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday held a meeting with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The meeting saw discussions on the current level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Oman, as well as issues on the agenda and the prospects for cooperation in economic, trade, energy, tourism, water resources management, healthcare, and other domains.

The two stressed the importance of high-level reciprocal visits and political consultations between the two countries to further advance their relations.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the decision to establish an Azerbaijani embassy in Oman would provide additional momentum for further developing relations.

The parties also hailed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Oman within international organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the UN.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Omani counterpart that Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change this year, emphasizing the additional opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Oman in this context.

The two also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az