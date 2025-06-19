Azerbaijan once again appeals to Israel not to strike at Azerbaijani-populated areas in Iran

Azerbaijan once again appeals to Israel not to strike at Azerbaijani-populated areas in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has once again appealed to Israel through various channels, urging caution during operations in areas of Iran inhabited by Azerbaijanis, particularly to ensure the safety of civilians and civilian infrastructure and to avoid strikes as much as possible, News.Az reports citing APA.

Concerns have especially intensified on the Azerbaijani side following the targeting of military facilities in Ardabil, due to potential risks to the civilian population.

It should be noted that a few days ago, reports emerged stating that Azerbaijan had sent messages to the Israeli leadership through various channels, requesting that residential areas populated by Azerbaijanis in Iran not be targeted and that civilian infrastructure and non-combatants be spared.

As a reminder, the military operations between Israel and Iran that began on June 13 have caused significant damage to civilian facilities and populations on both sides.

Since some of Israel’s strikes have also impacted regions in Iran populated by Azerbaijanis, there is a growing risk of casualties among locals and destruction of social infrastructure.

News.Az